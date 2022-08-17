Planet Marathi OTT collaborates with Tata Play Binge

Planet Marathi intends to popularize the charm of Marathi entertainment through this partnership.
The world’s first exclusive Marathi OTT platform, Planet Marathi has partnered with Tata Play Binge to take its offerings to a wider audience base. Joining hands with a third-party platform for the first time, Planet Marathi, with its eclectic mix of Marathi content, intends to popularize the charm of Marathi entertainment through this partnership.
The coming together of two mega brands, Tata Play Binge and Planet Marathi OTT marks a significant move towards meeting the increasing demand for fresh Marathi content in various formats. Tata Play Binge brings India’s most popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, hoichoi, Chaupal, Namma FlixSun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay, under one roof through single subscription. Starting at INR 59, the extensive bouquet of content can be enjoyed through large-screen connected devices - Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with the Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website www.TataplayBinge.com
Commenting on the marquee association, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT said “We are committed to introducing the power of Marathi content to as many viewers as possible. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to new users as well as the loyal ones through a new channel. We want to aid discoverability, affordability and accessibility through various mediums and meet our fans in various convenient ways. We are confident we will be able to merge our strength of content with Tata Play’s prowess in distribution to create a robust viewer community”
Commenting on the association Pallavi Puri, chief content and commercial officer, Tata Play said, “Content today has no boundaries; consumers are spoilt for choice, this is where Tata Play Binge comes in to solve and structure all the options under one roof. With the Planet Marathi association, Tata Play Binge now abodes 16 OTT platforms and offers a diverse catalogue of content for Pan India audience.”
Planet Marathi OTT content library boasts differentiated, stand out and even national award-winning content which raised benchmarks in the industry. It is home to the work of the promising and biggest names of the industry and some of their finest work. The recent bold political thriller ‘Raanbaazaar’ with stalwarts like Mohan Joshi, Anant Jog proved to be the ‘Most Watched Marathi Web Series’ having broken records the world over with its hard-hitting storyline. The Neha Pendse-Bayas and Siddharth Menon starrer ‘June’, the OTT’s first feature film got a special mention at the 68th National Film Awards recently. It also made waves at the 51st International Film Festival of India and the New York Indian Film Festival. The mind-bending thriller ‘Anuradha’ with Tejaswini Pandit in the lead explored the dark side of a woman, something Marathi cinema had rarely done before emerging as a gem on the content slate. Loved by family audiences, ‘Pondicherry’ a slice-of-life drama starring Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Amruta Khanvilkar got huge thumbs up from the masses. The recent attractions of Planet Marathi OTT include the industry’s much-loved actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s real-life wedding docufilm which will release on 11th August and the recently released mad-comic caper, the political satire ‘Mi Punha Yein’ with veteran actors Sayaji Shinde, Siddharth Jadhav and Bharat Ganeshpure.
With a fantastic entertainment mix, Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company, has the most enviable library in Marathi OTT history. All of this will now be a part of Tata Play Binge, starting at INR 59. Planet Marathi OTT and Tata Play Binge are united in their vision of providing affordable and premium content to all OTT lovers across the country.