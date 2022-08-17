Planet Marathi OTT collaborates with Tata Play Binge

Planet Marathi OTT content library boasts differentiated, stand out and even national award-winning content which raised benchmarks in the industry. It is home to the work of the promising and biggest names of the industry and some of their finest work. The recent bold political thriller ‘Raanbaazaar’ with stalwarts like Mohan Joshi, Anant Jog proved to be the ‘Most Watched Marathi Web Series’ having broken records the world over with its hard-hitting storyline. The Neha Pendse-Bayas and Siddharth Menon starrer ‘June’, the OTT’s first feature film got a special mention at the 68th National Film Awards recently. It also made waves at the 51st International Film Festival of India and the New York Indian Film Festival. The mind-bending thriller ‘Anuradha’ with Tejaswini Pandit in the lead explored the dark side of a woman, something Marathi cinema had rarely done before emerging as a gem on the content slate. Loved by family audiences, ‘Pondicherry’ a slice-of-life drama starring Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Amruta Khanvilkar got huge thumbs up from the masses. The recent attractions of Planet Marathi OTT include the industry’s much-loved actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s real-life wedding docufilm which will release on 11th August and the recently released mad-comic caper, the political satire ‘Mi Punha Yein’ with veteran actors Sayaji Shinde, Siddharth Jadhav and Bharat Ganeshpure.