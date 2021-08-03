Planet Marathi OTT to launch five original web Series with contemporary topics this August

Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi, shares his enthusiasm about the recent advancement saying, “Planet Marathi thrives to bring promising content, meaningful entertainment for every segment of Marathi audience. Our Originals shows have content that is specifically curated for web series audiences. The fast-paced, meaningful, thrilling and gripping storylines, backed by superior quality of filmmaking, presented by talented actors who are relatable faces is the complete package our shows on Planet Marathi OTT Originals offer! The entertainment experience is going to be exciting because never before have Marathi fans witnessed a premium treatment to Marathi content! The quantum of choice, the range of genres, and the diversity of content on this platform will only grow in leaps and bounds.”