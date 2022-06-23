Pocket FM launches ad solutions

'For a relatively new platform to churn out such innovations in the Audio OTT category is a great thing. But to win an award for it within the first 6 months itself is an even greater achievement. We are glad to have associated with Pocket FM and tried, tested, and approved of its prowess. A first of its kind for our category, really!' said Anand Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, FINO Banking Payments. The project undertaken by Fino Banking Payments with Pocket FM garnered immense industry appreciation for its innovative approach to audio.