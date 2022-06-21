Pocket FM partners with the author Shwetabh Gangwar for ‘The Rudest Book Ever’ audiobook

The audiobook will be exclusively available on Pocket FM in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
Personalized audio streaming service Pocket FM announces the launch of Shwetabh Gangwar’s bestseller ‘The Rudest Book Ever’ in audiobook. The bestseller will be exclusively available on the platform in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Written by Shwetabh Gangwar, an Indian YouTuber, motivational speaker, author, and singer, this self-help book made its way to the top-selling books listed by Nielsen. With his content, Gangwar envisions helping people to enhance their focus and move away from bad phases. With its entry into the Pocket FM universe, this bestseller will now be accessible to a wider audience through audiobook, with the benefits of being available in native languages and a unique listening experience.
“India is the fastest-growing market for the audiobook space, and we at Pocket FM are witnessing a similar trend. While building one of the largest repositories of audiobooks, we are collaborating with almost every leading Indian and global publisher and author to have the audio content exclusively on our platform. Shwetabh’s content has been incredibly popular across India, and we believe his presence on Pocket FM will only bolster our streaming library,” said Ashu Behl, SVP - Content, Pocket FM.
“There has been a tremendous response on The Rudest Book Ever, encouraging me to take the book further in audiobook form and launch it in Indian languages. I am grateful to Pocket FM for partnering in this journey and appreciate their efforts in promoting Indian and global literature through audiobooks in native languages.” said bestselling author Shwetabh Gangwar.
Pocket FM launched its audiobook category in March 2022 and has been aggressively onboarding leading international and Indian publishers for exclusive audiobook rights to bestsellers worldwide. The company has already onboarded publishers like Prabhat Prakashan Manjul Publishing and others.
