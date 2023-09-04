Police case filed against three Editors' Guild Members over Manipur Report

The FIR was lodged by N Sarat Singh, an Imphal-based social worker, against the three individuals who visited Manipur from August 7 to 10
Three members of a crowdfunded fact-finding team from the Editors' Guild of India (EGI) have been named in a police case in Manipur. The case stems from allegations that the report submitted by the team regarding media reportage of an ethnic conflict was "false, fabricated, and sponsored." The FIR, filed in Imphal West district, includes charges such as promoting enmity between different groups and knowingly presenting false information as true.
The EGI's report, released on Saturday, pointed out instances where the state's leadership appeared to take sides during the conflict. It criticised the government for failing in its democratic duty to represent the entire state impartially.
The FIR was lodged by N Sarat Singh, an Imphal-based social worker, against the three individuals who visited Manipur from August 7 to 10: Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, and Bharat Bhushan. The EGI president has also been named as an accused in the FIR.
The FIR alleges that the EGI's report incorrectly labeled a photograph of a burning building in Churachandpur district as a "Kuki house."
A police case has been filed against three members of the Editors' Guild of India for going to Manipur on a fact-finding mission to investigate media reportage of the ethnic conflict. The FIR has been filed with Imphal West district police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, and using as true such declaration knowing it to be false.
The Editors' Guild of India said in a report released on Saturday that there are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict. The report said that the democratic government should have avoided taking sides in the ethnic conflict, but it failed to do its duty as a government which should have represented the entire state.
N Sarat Singh, a social worker from Imphal, has filed a complaint against three people - Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, and Bharat Bhushan - who visited Manipur from August 7 to 10. The president of the EGI has also been named as an accused in the complaint. The complaint alleges that the EGI published a photo of a burning building in Churachandpur district with the caption Kuki house.