Polycab India is the official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC)

“As Polycab embarks on a journey to build a Mega Brand in India, it has taken the right step of building a deeper association with Cricket. Ground sponsorship of ICC events create a certain aura for the Brand. And this year the ICC Men’s World Cup will also be held in India, which will increase the interest of Indians in the tournament. I have no doubt that Polycab will gain deeply by becoming the Official Partner of ICC”, commented Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.