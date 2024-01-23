Post termination of merger, Zee Entertainment share prices witness 33% drop

It reached a 52-week low of Rs 152.5 on the BSE.
Zee Entertainment shares, on January 23, witnessed a sharp 33% decline to reach a 52-week low of Rs 152.5 on the BSE, marking its most significant one-day plunge in history. This drastic drop followed brokerage downgrades triggered by the termination of a prolonged saga surrounding the $10-billion merger with Sony.
Commencing at Rs 208.60, the share price of Zee Entertainment witnessed a sharp decline from the previous closing value of Rs 231.75.
According to a LiveMint report, Zee Entertainment commands a market capitalisation of around Rs 14,974.50 crore, reflecting a notable reduction from the nearly Rs 22,260 crore reported in the previous session. This translates to a substantial loss of approximately Rs 7,285 crore within a single trading session.