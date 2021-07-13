Practically appoints Madison Media as its Media AOR

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Infinity.
Practically, India’s first experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM subjects for students of class 6 to 12, has announced that it has appointed Madison Media as its Media AOR. The agency will handle traditional and digital media along with performance. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Infinity.
Founded in 2018 by Subbarao Siddabattula, founder & CEO, Charu Noheria, co-founder & COO and Ilangovel Thulasimani, co-founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience. About 3,60,000 students have benefited from the Practically app so far. 350+ schools across India and Middle East with 18,000 teachers are using the Practically School Solution to enable online classes during the pandemic.
Commenting on the development, Mahadev Srivatsa, VP marketing & brand strategy, Practically said, “As a rapidly growing EdTech company, we are excited to work with a leading agency like Madison to help us realize our objective of becoming the most trusted and preferred EdTech brand in India. We are positive that Madison will play a key role in amplifying our marketing efforts towards the same.”
Vikram Sakhuja, partner & group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, says, “Practically, a self-learning app, brilliantly supplements school learning. We, at Madison, are excited to be chosen to partner them as they set out to revolutionise the burgeoning ed-tech space.”
Jolene Solanki, vice president, Madison Media Infinity, says, “We’re happy to partner with Practically in their endeavor to provide solutions for students online. Willingness to adopt technology is far higher today than it was 2 years ago. We look forward to working with Team Practically in this journey of success.”