Pran Studios revives the legendary Chacha Chaudhary on Moj starring Rajpal Yadav, Khali, and Prasad

Commenting on the success of the mini-series, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “Chacha Chaudhary is one of India’s iconic comic characters, who has been part of growing years of every child, especially from the 80s and 90s. It was a great experience recreating the favorite characters with Pran Studios and India’s legendary personalities Rajpal Yadav and The Great Khali. We are excited to see the extremely talented Moj creator, Prasad, playing the role of Binny Chachi. It is heartening to see the Moj community pour their love for this exclusive mini-series that has already garnered 40 million views and we are confident this number is only going to increase.”