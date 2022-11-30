Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resign as directors on board of RRPRH

The resignation comes a day after NDTV said an entity backed by the founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group.
NDTV's founders Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy have resigned as directors on board of the promoter group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Ltd. (RRPRH), the stock exchanges were told in a regulatory filing on November 26, 2022.
The resignation comes a day after NDTV said an entity backed by the founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to taking over the media firm.
The promoter group vehicle, which owns 29.2% and is the largest shareholder of NDTV, approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, Sanjay Pugalia as directors on its board, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.