Prasar Bharati & AEx SPORT partner to broadcast Global League Wrestling

Prasar Bharati, the national public broadcaster, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AEx SPORT, the sports innovation vertical of UK-headquartered AdiGroupe, to broadcast Global League Wrestling (GLW), a professional wrestling league in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration combines Prasar Bharati’s reach across TV, digital, and radio with AEx SPORT’s expertise in branding, content, production, IP, and marketing to create a sports entertainment property for Indian, Asia-Pacific, and global audiences.

GLW will officially be unveiled on September 17, 2025, followed by its broadcast debut on October 4, 2025, coinciding with the Government of India’s continued push to promote sports and youth engagement. GLW will be telecast on DD Sports and streamed on Prasar Bharati’s digital platform Waves and AIR, with the first season running for 40 weeks.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, chairman, Prasar Bharati, emphasised, “This marks a new era for Indian pro-wrestling. The idea is to catapult the Indian sports to the global standards. Building on our existing partnerships with Hockey India, the Handball Association of India, PGTI, and others, this partnership reinforces our commitment to promote a variety of sports and will give India’s next generation of youth and athletes a national platform.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, commented, “This partnership underscores Prasar Bharati’s continued commitment to delivering engaging, culturally resonant, and high-quality content to Indian audiences. GLW introduces a new genre of youth-led programming that combines traditional Indian storytelling with international sports entertainment standards.”

Sanjay Viswanathan, chairman, AdiGroupe and AEx SPORT, added, “GLW is part of AEx SPORT’s broader mission to build immersive and inclusive sports-based cultural experiences for sports fans worldwide. We are dedicating GLW to India on the auspicious day of 17 September, to build Indian youth’s pride and self-confidence through competitiveness and excellence in sports entertainment, and provide an opportunity for Indian pro-wrestling talent to shine on a global stage.”

The GLW format is designed to reflect Indian culture while meeting global standards in storytelling, production, and athlete presentation. The league will feature original characters, scripted storylines, and a production setup aimed at family audiences.

Bolstering GLW’s appeal, The Great Khali, former WWE World Heavyweight will serve as brand ambassador and talent commissioner. In this dual role, he will play a pivotal part in talent identification, mentorship, and content development.

The Great Khali stated, “Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform. GLW presents a serious, structured, and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages — on our own terms.”