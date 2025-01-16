Prasar Bharati partners with Adhikari Brothers for OTT and TV content

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Broadcaster, has announced a strategic collaboration with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network. As part of this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers range of content will be made available on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES as well as on linear television channels. Additionally, this long-term collaboration will focus on co-developing fresh and innovative content tailored to contemporary audiences.

Advertisment

Under this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers’ broadcast channels—Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli—will also be accessible on the Waves. This integration strengthens Waves' position as a digital platform serving a wide range of entertainment preferences.

Speaking on the association, Markand Adhikari, chairman emeritus of Sri Adhikari Brothers Network, shared: "Gautam (my brother) and I started our career with Doordarshan, and whatever Adhikari Brothers is today is because of the massive reach of Doordarshan. We feel like it’s a homecoming, and I am confident that, once again, we will provide quality entertainment for our audiences. We are proud of our legacy with Doordarshan."

Kailasnath Adhikari, managing director of Sri Adhikari Brothers, added saying "I have grown up watching Doordarshan and I call it my home. We are filled with nothing but pride and will always put our best foot forward to carry on this association for times to come.”