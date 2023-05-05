Prasar Bharati replaces 'All India Radio' with 'Akashvani'

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore first referred to All India Radio as Akashvani in a poem he had written for the 1939 launch of the Calcutta shortwave programme.
As per the media reports, the only state-run radio station in India will no longer be referred to as All India Radio and will instead go by the name "Akashvani." In accordance with the legislation, public broadcaster Prasar Bharti has chosen to stop using the term "All India Radio" to describe its radio station.
With 470 broadcasting facilities spread out over the nation, Akashvani's home service covers 92% of the country's territory while transmitting in 23 languages and 179 dialects.
Director General of Akashvani Vasudha Gupta requested "compliance with immediate effect" to the statutory provision that changed the name of AIR (All India Radio) to Akashvani in an internal order she issued on Wednesday.
"The government made this decision a long time ago, but it was never implemented. According to Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, we are currently operationalizing it.
According to the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, "Akashvani" refers to the offices, stations, and other establishments, under whatever name they may be known, that were part of or were supervised by the Director-General, All India Radio of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting immediately prior to the designated day.