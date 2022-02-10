Prime Video Channels Collaborates With hayu to Offer International Reality TV Shows

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the U.K., Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia. Through an add-on subscription, Prime members in India will be able to subscribe to hayu and can watch all seasons and all episodes of world renowned reality TV shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, The Real Murders Of Orange County, License To Kill, Family Karma, and many more. hayu and its popular series will now be available in addition to customers’ favourite Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, The Family Man, and The Tomorrow War, without having the need to toggle from app to app.