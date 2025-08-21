Prime Video expands Maddock Films collaboration with exclusive 8-film deal

Prime Video has announced a multi-year licensing collaboration with Maddock Films, securing worldwide-exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights for eight upcoming titles.

The agreement, spanning films that will release theatrically between 2025 and 2027, positions Prime Video as the global streaming home for Maddock’s horror-comedy universe. This includes Thama and two other yet-to-be-announced titles. The deal follows the success of Stree 2 on Prime Video, which emerged as one of the most-watched Indian films on the service worldwide, extending its fandom far beyond theatres.

The slate also features the romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, set for theatrical release on August 29, 2025, along with franchise continuations Shiddat 2 and Badlapur 2. Other highlights include Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, and additional projects to be announced.

The collaboration builds on an existing partnership between Prime Video and Maddock Films, which has previously brought successful titles like Stree, Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the co-production Bhool Chuk Maaf to audiences globally. Maddock’s original series Jee Karda also debuted on the platform earlier.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said, “We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We’re excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world.”

“We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock. We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India’s most eagerly awaited films,” said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India. “At Prime Video, we have consistently worked towards expanding the reach of Indian movies, not just deep within India but also globally by taking them to geographies much beyond the scope of other mediums.”