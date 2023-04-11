Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution

The specially curated slate features original shows across genres, including two series from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan: Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 starring Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, which follows the McLusky family who are power brokers in a Michigan town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, and the limited series 1883 Season 1, the prequel to “Yellowstone” starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott and Grammy Award® winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, capturing the Dutton family’s origin story as they embark on a journey west to flee poverty and seek a better future. Additional series include The Stand Season 1, a limited series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The Stand Season 1 stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård, from the ground-breaking Star Trek universe, comes the multiple award winning series Star Trek: Discovery, seasons 1-4 starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Executive produced by Alex Kurtzman.