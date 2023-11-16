Prime Video launches its dedicated sports channel – FanCode

Prime Members have the option to buy a yearly add-on subscription to FanCode at a discounted introductory rate of Rs 249.
Prime Video has announced its expansion into sports programming by launching FanCode, on Prime Video Channels. The first dedicated sports streaming service to launch on Prime Video Channels, FanCode offers access to the best of global and domestic sports. Through its partnerships with sports leagues and organisations, FanCode brings more than 15 different sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball, horse racing to sports fans in India. Prime members can now purchase an annual add-on subscription to FanCode, at a special introductory price of INR 249, available only through Prime Video Channels.
With a subscription to FanCode on Prime Video Channels, Prime members can enjoy live sports streaming from various parts of the world. FanCode has secured exclusive rights and partnerships with organizations such as ICC Pathways, Cricket West Indies, EFL, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World, and FIBA. Subscribers can watch a range of tournaments including the Carabao Cup, Women's Big Bash League, FIFA U17 World Cup, Barclays Women's Super League, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, and Yuva Kabaddi, among others. Additionally, subscribers will also have access to the Super Smash and England tour of the West Indies later in the year.
“At Prime Video, we know that while our entertainment preferences are delightfully diverse across the country, we are all ardent sports fans! All forms of sports have such strong, passionate fans following them and we would like to make access to a diverse array of sports super easy,” said Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “We are thrilled to collaborate with FanCode to offer our customers an immersive sport viewing experience with a line-up that spans multiple sports and geographies. We are certain that the diversity in programming, and the convenience of enjoying all their favourite sports at a single destination, will delight sport lovers across the country. The addition of FanCode to Prime Video Channels also allows us to offer a comprehensive bouquet of entertainment, from international and local language content to kids-focused and now live sports.”
In the four years since its inception, FanCode has streamed more than 45,000 hours of live sports content. Speaking on the collaboration, Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction. We are excited to bring our premium content to Prime Video Channels and further increase our reach. The fact that FanCode will be the first sports platform on the service makes the collaboration even more special.”
