Prime Video launches NBA League Pass with full access to global NBA action

Prime Video India has announced the availability of the NBA League Pass as an add-on subscription, allowing fans to stream live and on-demand basketball games, replays, and highlights. This marks the first time the service is being offered in India through Prime Video.

The platform will also stream select marquee NBA games as part of the Prime Membership, including Opening Week, Black Friday Doubleheader, NBA Berlin and London Games, and the 2026 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament.

The NBA League Pass will include over 1,000 games per season, along with full access to NBA TV. Subscribers can stream live or watch on-demand with multiple plans: League Pass at Rs 219/month for access to all games on one device. League Pass Premium at Rs 329/month for access on up to three devices, offline viewing, and in-arena feeds. Team Pass at Rs 199/month for fans following a single team.

The 2025–26 NBA season will begin streaming on October 25, featuring an opening doubleheader with New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

Prime Video Sports also introduced the new NBA on Prime Studio with a preview event at Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City, California. The studio lineup features basketball legends including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and others, alongside host Taylor Rooks and announcer Ian Eagle.