Prime Video unveils Varun Dhawan as the first Prime Bae

Varun’s mission to be a #PrimeBae began when his friends started badgering him for the latest scoop on upcoming shows and movies at Prime Video and he realized he really didn’t know much! (watch here: https://bit.ly/3BEc1D3). Having vowed to gain access to these secrets, Varun tried straight-forward methods which expectedly failed, forcing him to use his endearing and lovable personality to gain access to Prime Video’s top-secret information on upcoming series and movies (watch here: https://bit.ly/3C5zVsG). Winning over everyone at Prime Video with his charm, Varun anointed himself as Prime Bae – the first and only source of all the entertaining updates from India’s most loved entertainment hub Before Anyone Else.

Prime Video has released three films so far, each playing on Prime Video and Varun Dhawan’s digital and social media platforms.