Print ad space grew 5 times in May’22 over May’20

Coaching centres and jewellery retailers were the top two spenders on print advertising during May 2022.
According to TAM's latest AdEx report, overall ad space in print has increased by 5 times in May 2022 as compared to May 2020 and 3 times compared to May 2021. The report found that ad space in print increased in all weeks of May 2022 compared to the same weeks of May 2021, with the highest growth occurring in week 1 of May 2022.
There were over 120 new categories of brands, 17,900 new advertisers and 21,400 new brands that contributed to the growth in print advertising during May 2022. Coaching/Competitive Exam Centres was the top category in both years of May with 5% share followed by Jewellery Retailers in May 2022.
The Top 10 categories had 34% share of ad space in May 2022 and 6 new categories entered the top 10 list in May 2022. Refrigerators was the top new category followed by Events-Interiors/Home/Kitchen in May 2022 over May 2021.
Further, top 10 advertisers added 17% share of ad space in print during May 2022. SBS Biotech was the top advertiser during both months in May 2022 and May 2021 in print.
The tally of categories, advertisers and brands grew by 12%, 79% and 86% respectively during May 2022 compared to May 2021.