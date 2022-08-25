Print ad space sees 90% rise in January-June 2022: TAM AdEx

SBS Biotech topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by Maruti Suzuki India.
According to TAM's latest AdEx report (January-June 2022), print advertising space has registered a 90% rise in first half of 2022 as compared to first half of 2020.
According to the report, services sector topped with 16% share of ad space followed by education with 13% share during January-June 2022. Top 3 sectors together accounted nearly 40% share of ad space in print.
Additionally, out of 86,000 advertisers, SBS Biotech topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by Maruti Suzuki India. Ranking of Patanjali and Ruchi Soya shot up to the top 10 list of January-June 2022 compared to January-June 2021.
Top 10 categories accounted for 35% ad volume share in both April-June 2020. Out of this, six out of top 10 categories moved up in ranking during January-June 2022. Only, the cars and coaching/competitive exam centre category maintained its rank in first year of 2022. Two out of the top 10 categories were from the auto, retail and education sectors each.
Further, as per the report, there were 54,000-plus advertisers and 70,000-plus brands who advertised exclusively during January-June 2022 in print as compared to January-June 2021. B C Hasaram & Sons and LIC-IPO were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in January-June 2022 compared to January-June 2021.