Prioritise content over distribution: Uday Shankar urges media to rethink storytelling

At the CII Big Picture Summit 2025, Gaurav Banerjee, Chair, CII National Council on Media & Entertainment and MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, and Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman, JioStar, engaged in a wide-ranging dialogue on the future of media, leadership, the need to embrace innovation and AI, and why legacy mindsets are holding back growth.

One of the headline sessions, titled Building M&E Titans- The Uday Shankar School of Leadership, examined Shankar’s distinctive leadership philosophy and his track record of mentoring some of India’s most influential media executives.

Optimism in the age of content overload

Banerjee began by asking Shankar about the state of the media industry today, noting the challenges in advertising, television, and streaming. Shankar responded with characteristic optimism, emphasising that the industry is in great shape despite these hurdles.

"People are consuming more content than ever before. From waiting at bus stops to sitting in an airport, audiences are surrounded by content all the time," Shankar said.

He stressed that the real limitation is the industry’s own imagination: "We are limited by our own desire to experiment and re-engage with consumers."

He argued that the real constraint on growth is not demand, but the mindset of “premium” television and streaming executives who remain trapped in legacy definitions of their business. "As TV and streaming executives, we always thought that the biggest challenge was to make sure that people always had access to a device so that we could stream content. And today, they have an access to it. Everybody's carrying a mobile phone all the way, all the time."

Shankar also highlighted how streaming and tech-driven media are successfully captivating audiences through creativity and technology, while traditional television often remains constrained by outdated frameworks.

Redefining media beyond distribution

Banerjee recalled a chat from a decade ago at Star TV, where Shankar emphasised the importance of being content creators rather than focusing solely on distribution. Shankar agreed: "Everything in between is temporary. The people, as long as there are people to consume content, we will have the opportunity to be in business."

He described how, unlike the past when viewers had to be in front of a television at a set time, today's technology allows content to reach audiences anytime, anywhere. "We get too bogged down by the hurdles or the traditional methods of delivery, and that is what our biggest challenge is."

Shankar traced many of TV and streaming’s current struggles to the industry’s stubborn attachment to old formats and rigid time windows. He questioned why content is still treated as if a “religion” mandates 30- or 60-minute lengths, even as the world is generating “billions and billions of dollars” from short-form content.

“The game has changed,” he said, drawing a cricket analogy. “There is a Test match, there is an ODI, there is a T20, and there is The Hundred. If we choose to continue to play only a Test match, then we can’t complain that the stadiums are not getting filled. That is the real issue.”

Preparing for a future that doesn’t exist

SPNI chief asked Shankar about preparing teams for unprecedented challenges like the launch of streaming or 24x7 news. Shankar emphasised adaptability over fixed skills:

"Skills have a finite lifespan. But the ability to pick up new skills quickly is what keeps you progressing."

He shared how his career- from journalism to sports, entertainment, and streaming- was driven by learning on the go, underscoring the importance of remaining nimble and open-minded.

Building trust with investors and teams

Discussing his collaborations with global media leaders like Rupert Murdoch, James Murdoch, and Bob Iger, Shankar explained his approach to securing trust and resources:

"You need to have a great set of people to execute on your ideas. Talent is not just on-screen; it's everywhere. Surround yourself with the best people for what you don’t know."

He described his mantra for leadership: identify gaps, hire specialists, encourage risk-taking, and have their back if they fail. "If you bring someone better than you, you will look better and become better."

The Uday Shankar method: Finding and nurturing talent

Shankar elaborated on his method for building strong teams. “Most of us hire… this person has gone to IIT, good for the person, what can I do about that? This person has gone to IIM, great… For the next role, IIT-IIM, for the other role also, IIT-IIM,” he said, arguing that this approach reflects a lack of clarity about what the organisation truly needs.

Shankar compared smart hiring to a shrewd cricket coach assembling a squad with specific roles, not generic “talent.” “You don’t go and say, ‘Get me two opening batsmen.’ A successful coach goes and says, I need one right-handed opening batsman, one left-handed opening batsman… one guy who’s very good with the new ball, and another when it reverse swings,” he explained.

“I don’t need someone who has 85% in all ten subjects… Give me a person who has 100% in one subject, and maybe the person has failed in every other subject. But then I know that for this particular subject, this is the best person I can find,” he added.

He believes that these specialists may be “rock stars, difficult people,” but assembling 20–30 of them ensures “all verticals are covered” and elevates the quality of discussion, since “good, capable people have the ability to challenge everybody.”

He emphasised that leaders must back such individuals when experiments fail: “At the first sign of trouble, you can’t dump them. That is the worst thing ethically, morally, and strategically in leadership.”

He also highlighted the importance of fostering disagreement among capable team members, ensuring clarity of mission, and creating an environment where risk-taking is supported.

Embracing risk and innovation

Banerjee cited Shankar’s early career decisions, from approving high-budget experiments like a live telecast from Everest Base Camp to launching unconventional shows like Satyamev Jayate. Shankar revealed that risk and experimentation are central to innovation:

"Life is about experiments and innovation. If they’re not failing, then you’re just rinsing and repeating."

He explained that success often comes from disrupting the status quo, a philosophy evident in Satyamev Jayate, which redefined what could appear on an entertainment channel. Anchored by Aamir Khan, the show defied nearly every convention of mainstream GEC programming. From its unconventional Sunday morning slot to a serious social-issue format that some within the company dismissed as a “social documentary” meant to air when “the nation sleeps,” the show stood out- even as the sales team was tasked with selling ad spots at IPL-level premiums.

“I had no idea if it would be successful,” Shankar admitted. “But I have always believed that you have a much better chance of success if you’re disrupting the status quo, rather than swimming with the status quo… It completely changed the framework of what could go on an entertainment channel."

Restlessness and the future of media

Closing the session, Banerjee asked Shankar what he is restless about today. Shankar shared his excitement about technological possibilities and AI:

"I’m incredibly excited about what AI can do. The creativity that was once limited by financial and technical resources is now possible. You can create multiple avatars, multiple shows, and reinvent content production."

Addressing concerns within the creative community, Shankar argued that AI could actually broaden opportunities rather than limit them.

“An actor could do only one show at a time. Now you can do six shows at a time… If you have genuine value and if the audiences really want to see you, you can create multiple avatars and you could be shooting 10 shows at the same time,” he said. He emphasized that everyone in the industry faces a choice: either “swim” with change or try to hold their ground and risk getting “swept away.”

Shankar concluded with a vision for a media that embraces technology, nurtures talent, and continues to innovate fearlessly: "It’s a huge opportunity. You either swim or get swept away. There is no third option."