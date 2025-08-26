Pro Kabaddi League season 12 secures new brand partners on JioStar

JioStar, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has announced the addition of four sponsors for Season 12, which begins on August 29, 2025, in Visakhapatnam. The line-up includes Shriram Finance Limited (BFSI), UltraTech Cement (Infrastructure), Birla Tilestix (Tile Adhesive), and Red Bull (Energy Drink). More brands are expected to come on board ahead of the season.

PKL continues to be positioned as India’s second-largest sporting league, with Season 11 reaching over 283 million viewers across TV and digital platforms. In Hindi-speaking markets alone, it attracted 140 million viewers, ranking ahead of several entertainment shows. Viewers watched an average of 64% of game time per match, indicating high engagement levels.

Season 12 will feature a refreshed format, expanded coverage across 10+ TV channels, and availability in seven language feeds on JioHotstar.

The opening match will see the Telugu Titans face off against the Tamil Thalaivas, marking the start of another edition of the tournament.