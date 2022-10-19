Pro Panja League onboards DD Sports as official broadcast partner

Speaking on the partnership, Pro Panja League co-owner Parvin Dabas said, "It’s a matter of huge pride for us at Pro Panja League to be partnering with DD Sports to broadcast the League as DD Sports reaches out to every corner of the country and that’s what we’re aiming to do with the sport of Arm-Wrestling, to re-introduce and strengthen it in every corner of India from the North East to J&K to Kerala and it’s interesting to note that the sport has got quite a following in a lot of Indian States already. We thank DD Sports for placing their faith in us and together we plan on scripting a dream debut for our first season."