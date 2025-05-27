PTI offers creators 'highly affordable access' to its videos

The Press Trust of India (PTI) has offered YouTube content creators "highly affordable access" to its video content, as a dispute continues between Asia News International (ANI) and digital creators over alleged copyright infringement.

PTI announced the move on social media, saying it was aware of the challenges faced by the YouTube content creator community and urged creators to contact its sales and marketing team for access to its footage.

The offer comes amid growing debate over ANI’s alleged aggressive enforcement of copyright claims. Mohak Mangal, a YouTube creator, said ANI issued multiple copyright strikes against his channel for using ANI clips under 15 seconds in length in a video.

Mangal also claimed that ANI demanded Rs 48 lakh plus GST to revoke the strikes. Under YouTube policy, three copyright strikes can result in the permanent deletion of a channel.