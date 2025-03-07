Publicis Groupe acquires Lotame to expand global data and identity graph

Publicis Groupe has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lotame, the independent identity solution, in an update on its AI strategy presented by Arthur Sadoun.

Lotame is home to several end-to-end data marketplaces in the world, spanning across 109 countries. The combined data and identity assets of Lotame and Publicis Groupe’s 2.3 billion global profiles will enable clients to reach 91% of adult internet users with personalised messaging at scale with even greater accuracy. Concretely, Epsilon and Lotame, will put the leadership of identity-driven marketing in the hands of all our clients through:

Epsilon and Lotame's combined data will provide Publicis Groupe with nearly 4 billion consumer profiles, covering over 90% of global internet users. This scale allows for more accurate audience targeting and relevant consumer engagement.

Lotame will drive APAC and EMEA expansion of Epsilon, continuing to work with publishers, data partners, and brands across the regions. Lotame’s identity solution brings critical interoperability and data connectivity to digital marketers everywhere.

Led by founder and CEO Andy Monfried, Lotame will be positioned as part of Epsilon, accessible to all Publicis clients and teams to enhance their ability to deliver personalised marketing services at scale.

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe commented: “In the age of AI, the name of the game is connect or die. By connecting Lotame to Epsilon, we’re reinforcing our industry-leading identity graph, giving clients the unique competitive advantage of seeing and engaging with 91% of all adults who use the internet, safely and transparently. By connecting that best-in-class identity to our clients’ data thanks to AI, and leveraging it across their marketing spectrum, from their PESO media ecosystem to content production, all in their owned environments, we are truly delivering measurable outcomes for their business.

"It’s how we are making CoreAI a reality, and how we’ve built a category of one for Publicis that means today we are the world’s largest advertising group, leading the industry on every KPI. As we continue to invest in the products, services and talent that drive differentiation and growth for our clients, I couldn’t be happier to welcome Andy and the outstanding teams at Lotame on board.”

Andy Monfried, Lotame CEO said: “We have a rich history of innovation, building out our global data marketplace and scaling our identity solution to become among the most trusted and adopted in the industry. We are beyond thrilled to join Publicis Groupe, who shares our commitment to industry interoperability, connectivity, and privacy. Together with Epsilon, we look forward to delivering the next chapter of connected identity for Publicis.”