Publicis Media wins PepsiCo India’s media agency mandate

Publicis Groupe India has won FMCG major, PepsiCo India’s media mandate. The account was bagged post a multi-agency pitch process.
With this development, PepsiCo India has consolidated its media, creative and digital business with Publicis Groupe, demonstrating the strength and success of the Groupe’s Power Of One model which helps brands excel and lead in the complex platform world.
Commenting on this development George Kovoor, Senior Vice-President, PepsiCo India, said, “Publicis Media was selected after a very thorough and competitive pitch process. Their expertise in areas such as media, data, digital, analytics, content, commerce, and ability to orchestrate and leverage diverse capabilities for seamless brand experiences led to them to be our partner of choice. We are confident that this new partnership, and their technological excellence will help us reach our consumers in an engaging and impactful manner.”
Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Media Services, Publicis Groupe India says, “We are proud and elated at having been chosen as PepsiCo India’s media agency partner. Through data driven decision-making, new insights and ideas on the category, our teams were able to demonstrate how PepsiCo India could grow its portfolio brands further and leverage the power of integrated communications. PepsiCo India has iconic brands, and we look forward to bringing in media excellence and innovation for them and generating the right business outcomes.”
Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “Publicis Groupe looks forward to working with PepsiCo India, channelising our full spectrum of media, creative and digital capabilities and driving stronger consumer connects and powerful communications for its brands. We look forward to harnessing and mobilising the best talent, resources, proprietary tools and capabilities from across the Groupe and helping PepsiCo India accelerate and devise consumer strategy.”