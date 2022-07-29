Publicis Media wins PepsiCo India’s media agency mandate

Commenting on this development George Kovoor, Senior Vice-President, PepsiCo India, said, “Publicis Media was selected after a very thorough and competitive pitch process. Their expertise in areas such as media, data, digital, analytics, content, commerce, and ability to orchestrate and leverage diverse capabilities for seamless brand experiences led to them to be our partner of choice. We are confident that this new partnership, and their technological excellence will help us reach our consumers in an engaging and impactful manner.”