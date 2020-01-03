Publishers Go Pay  

As OTT content becomes a staple for more and more Indians, the hitherto pressing question regarding our readiness to pay for online entertainment is answering itself... only to be replaced by another equally pressing one: will we pay for online news, something that’s been free all this while? Going by the number of news publishers that are introducing paywalls, that partially or wholly veil their content, the optimism is evident.

But the matter is more textured than just that. Through conversations with several publishers and industry analysts, we tried to understand the implications of the paywall for everyone involved. How do expectations change once money enters the equation between the reader and the provider of news? How does it impact the way consumers interact with the content – say, do they spend more time on each piece? What are the different pricing models and variations publishers can look at?

Another important factor we discuss in the story is the discoverability of paid versus free news content on Google and Facebook; I recall Wittyfeed’s Vinay Singhal unabashedly making a case for why publishers ought to be “scared” of the changing algorithms of both platforms, at Digipub World couple of years back. How does paid news content fare in this scary world? We went in with a theory or two of our own and came away with some counter-intuitive information.

An interesting aside, that’s tangentially related to the subject at hand: The process of writing this note reminded me of something Coca-Cola’s Venkatesh Kini said at a conference few years ago: ‘Twitter is the most widely read newspaper today...’ I foresee the efficacy of social platforms as sources of news falling in the days ahead.

As the world of subscription led news gets populated and publishers experiment with walls, I agree with experts who predict a brighter future for publishers of specialised, and business, news as opposed to general news.