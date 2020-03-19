PubMatic launches Audience Encore for publishers to monetise audience data

Audience Encore intends to deliver more control for publishers and data companies over their audience segments by offering granular control of permissions and pricing in a safe environment.
Digital technology company PubMatic has announced the launch of Audience Encore, with an aim to change the way publishers monetise audience data. Audience Encore intends to deliver more control for publishers and data companies over their audience segments by offering granular control of permissions and pricing in a safe environment. Publishers and data companies will also get the opportunity to activate their data across the entire platform. PubMatic believes this mutually beneficial innovation will increase efficiency in the market. It will also set the course for better monetisation of first, second, and third-party data for all those companies that have largely been overlooked in the ecosystem.
“We’re excited to better serve our financial services partners with access to our audience of 25 million retail investors and financial professionals. Audience Encore has allowed us to extend this value at scale via our Investor Match program, in a privacy-safe way that will allow us to create many new revenue streams to grow our business,” says Matt Kelly, VP of advertising at Investing Channel.
Currently, publishers are limited in their ability to sell both inventory and data side-by-side on demand-side platforms. "Publishers and data companies also get real-time reporting on audience segment performance, creating a more transparent process than the current industry standard," reads a PubMatic statement.With Audience Encore, PubMatic says, the buyers will have ready access to unique audience segments from publishers and data companies, along with other audience segments they are already buying from traditional data sellers.
“Empowering media sellers to enrich their inventory is a win-win for both sides of the table. Lotame’s high-quality global data layered onto PubMatic’s SSP inventory creates a unique opportunity for media buyers and sellers to scale cookieless data-driven activation, from New York to Sydney. This turnkey ability for media sellers to sell audience-targeted media via private marketplaces is game-changing,” says Evgeny Popov, executive VP, global data solutions at Lotame.
“By creating Audience Encore, it was our mission to fundamentally change the way marketers and data owners transact on audience data, by giving more control to the data owner and better ROI for the advertiser,” concludes Alex DeSanctis, VP of audience solutions at PubMatic.