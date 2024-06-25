Punit Goenka acquires majority stake in Maverick Media

The report adds Goenka saying, "Commenting on the development, Goenka said, “Cinema has played a crucial role in shaping our nation, reflecting and celebrating our rich culture, legacy and traditions. Through the magic of viewing entertainment content on the big screen, cinema has served as the bridge for Indian entertainment to the world and has also helped address sensitive social aspects to drive societal change... The potential of single screen cinemas across several tier II & III cities is immense, and it is imperative to revive this infrastructure, keeping its fabric and cultural essence intact.”