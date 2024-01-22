Punit Goenka calls Zee-Sony deal termination as a sign from Lord Ram

Goenka shared his views after attending the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.
Punit Goenka, managing director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has responded to Sony's official termination of the Zee-Sony merger. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he described it as a 'a sign from the Lord'.
Goenka, attended the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, alongside his family.
Goenka wrote on X, “As I arrived at Ayodhya early this morning for the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha, I received a message that the deal that I have spent 2 years envisioning and working towards had fallen through, despite my best and most honest efforts."
“I believe this to be a sign from the Lord. I resolve to move ahead positively and work towards strengthening Bharat’s pioneering M&E Company, for all its stakeholders," he added.
He joined a distinguished gathering that included other prominent figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra, and several other top business executives from the country.
Japan's Sony Group Corp has issued a termination notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), indicating its intention to cancel the merger of its India unit with the media network.