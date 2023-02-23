Punit Goenka files appeal against NCLT's insolvency order before NCLAT

"Goenka is taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment. Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free and financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders,” the office of Punit Goenka said in a statement.