Punit Goenka files appeal against NCLT's insolvency order before NCLAT

IndusInd Bank filed a petition with the NCLT against Zee over a default of ₹83.08 crore.
Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, filed an appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday to obtain relief from yesterday's ruling by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The NCLT allowed IndusInd Bank's to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for ZEEL and appointed Sanjeev Kumar Jalan as the insolvency professional for the company.
"Goenka is taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment. Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free and financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders,” the office of Punit Goenka said in a statement.
