Punit Goenka to not seek reappointment as ZEE Managing Director

ZEE Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka, who stepped down as Managing Director last week, has also decided against seeking reappointment to the position at the upcoming AGM on November 28, as per an exchange filing.

In a letter to the exchanges, ZEEL announced that Punit Goenka has opted not to seek reappointment as Managing Director for the upcoming term, initially proposed to run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

"Accordingly, I withdraw my consent to be re-appointed as a MD-key managerial personnel of the company proposed in the notice of the ensuing AGM of the company scheduled to be held on November 28, 2024," the letter said.

Goenka resigned from the MD role on November 18, 2024, to allow him to focus on his CEO responsibilities.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the office of MD of the company with immediate effect to entirely focus on my operational responsibilities," Goenka stated in his letter to the board dated November 18.

On October 18, 2024, the ZEEL board approved a proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as managing director, setting enhanced performance targets for his continued leadership.