“Pushed ourselves to stay relevant”: PVR’s Gautam Dutta on FMCG outing with microwavable popcorn

When asked about the existing competition in the FMCG space, Dutta says, “The microwave popcorn market is extremely nascent and we’re looking at a very large segment within the space. The market can actually be five times of what it is today. The snacking market today is about Rs 40,000 crore, and for popcorn to become Rs 500-700 crore is not a tough game. People have tasted the product. The positioning will be around our core strength area, i.e., the product itself and the innovation that we bring to it.”