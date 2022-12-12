PVR Cinemas associate with Visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Live streaming of 3rd place quarters and finals on 17th and 18th December at PVR Cinemas.
PVR Cinemas, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Visa, the official payments technology partner of FIFA for organizing ‘FIFA World Cup 2022TM Viewing Parties’ across 11 properties in 8 cities.
The association titled FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 VIEWING PARTIES entails converting 11 cinemas in 8 cities into Visa FIFA World Cup 2022TM Hubs and would showcase 2 key matches live on screen – the 3rd place quarters & Finals on the 17th & 18th December 2022 respectively. Both PVR and Visa will be inviting their clients for the live screening of these matches exclusively only at these selected PVR Cinemas.
Adding to the fervor, throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM, an installation/gaming area has been set up outside the cinema lobby space for football enthusiasts and cinemagoers to play at the goal posts with official FIFA World Cup 2022TM footballs during the weekends. In addition, visitors can also view official merchandise from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM displayed on a merchandise wall, take selfies with innovative cut out standees and participate in a contest to win exclusive FIFA merchandise along with free passes for the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 TM VIEWING PARTY at PVR.
Commenting on the initiative, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR, said “There are certain things that bring people together in our country, and sports is one of them. We are delighted to bring the most-awaited sporting event, the FIFA World Cup 2022TM to the big screen in association with Visa. PVR has always believed in diversifying its content strategy and this initiative is a step in the same direction. We look forward to providing our clients and winners of the contest to experience this mega event in a stadium like atmosphere.’’
PVR is also hosting live screening of the FIFA World Cup 2022TM matches across 23 cinemas in 11 cities allowing football fans of all ages to book their tickets to see their favourite teams in action on the big screen.
Commenting on the partnership, Sujatha V. Kumar, Head – Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa said, “The FIFA World Cup 2022TM has generated incredible excitement among football enthusiasts across ages and locations. We are delighted to partner with PVR Cinemas for the FIFA World Cup 2022 TM viewing parties and activations across their key cinemas. As a network working for everyone, we are confident that our cardholders and client partners will enjoy this unique experience of watching the 3rd place and Final matches live in a cinematic look and feel.”