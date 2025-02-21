PVR INOX teams up with JioStar to screen ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live

PVR INOX, a premium cinema exhibitor, has entered a collaboration with JioStar to screen the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live across its cinema network. The partnership will begin with the high-octane India vs. Pakistan match on February 23, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and continue with the India vs. New Zealand match on March 2, 2025. Should Team India progress to the semi-finals and finals, additional matches will be screened live across 150+ PVR INOX screens Pan-India.

This collaboration will allow cricket enthusiasts to experience the thrill of the ICC Champions Trophy in a stadium-like atmosphere on the big screen, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. The plush, comfortable settings of PVR INOX cinemas will elevate the cricket-watching experience, allowing fans to cheer for their favourite teams together amidst much fanfare.

Patrons can also indulge in PVR INOX’s food combos and gourmet options while enjoying their favourite matches in the comfort of the cinema hall. This initiative underscores PVR INOX's commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences and leveraging its advanced cinematic technology to bring major sporting events to the big screen.

Screening Schedule:

India vs. Pakistan: February 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM GST

India vs. New Zealand: March 2, 2025, at 1:00 PM GST

Further screenings of additional matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be confirmed based on Team India’s progression in the tournament.

Commenting on the announcement, Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with JioStar to bring the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to our cinemas. This association is a significant milestone for us, as it combines two of India’s greatest passions: cricket and cinema. Screening the ICC Champions Trophy in our cinemas offers fans a stadium-like experience, filled with excitement and camaraderie. Last year, we witnessed an overwhelming response from audiences, with an influx of footfalls to our screenings across cities, affirming the immense popularity and success of this initiative. At PVR INOX, we are dedicated to enhancing the entertainment experience, and screening live cricket matches in our cinemas is a testament to that commitment.”

This association is especially significant as it aligns with PVR INOX’s strategy to expand its reach and offerings, ensuring that audiences across India can enjoy world-class entertainment.

The screenings will take place in major metropolitan areas as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ensuring wide accessibility and catering to the vast cricket-loving population of India including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Guwahati, Goa, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Trivandrum.