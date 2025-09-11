PVR INOX to screen Asia Cup 2025 matches in cinemas

PVR INOX said it will screen India’s Asia Cup 2025 matches across more than 200 cinemas in partnership with ITW Universe and the Asian Cricket Council.

The first screening will be the India–Pakistan match on 14 September, followed by India–Oman on 19 September. The Super Four stage will run from 20 to 26 September, and the final will be held on 28 September.

With this initiative, PVR INOX aims to diversify its offerings, engage wider audiences and make cinemas vibrant spaces for shared experiences. The Asia Cup 2025 is organized by the Asian Cricket Council, the governing body for cricket in Asia.

“Cricket in India is more than a sport, it is an emotion. By showcasing these matches on the big screen, we aim to create an unmatched community viewing experience,” said Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist, Innovation, Film Marketing and Digital Programming at PVR INOX.

Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder of ITW Universe, said the screenings would offer fans a “larger than life and deeply immersive” way to experience the tournament.