PVR INOX's FLEXI Show lets you pay only for the movie time you watch

PVR INOX, a cinema exhibitor in India, announces the launch of FLEXI Show, an initiative that redefines how audiences experience cinema. With FLEXI Show, moviegoers pay only for the time they watch, offering a blend of flexibility, transparency, and convenience that caters to today’s dynamic lifestyles.

At the heart of FLEXI Show is an AI-powered video analytics system that ensures a seamless transaction beginning with ticket QR code scans at the box office, triggering a synchronised response from cameras within the auditorium. These cameras validate seat occupancy with 99% accuracy, identifying specific seat statuses as vacant or occupied. The system processes this data in real time, ensuring quick responses that put the viewer in complete control of their cinema journey. With a cycle time of under five seconds, the technology is designed to blend into the overall experience.

The FLEXI Show ticketing model introduces a time-based refund system, empowering viewers with the choice to leave a movie anytime while still enjoying the value of their experience. If more than 75% of the film remains, customers receive 60% of their ticket price back; for 50-75% remaining, a 50% refund is issued; and for 25-50%, a 30% refund is provided. Whether it’s a family emergency, a work commitment, or simply a change in plans, FLEXI Show ensures that viewers never feel locked into their ticket purchase.

The initiative is being piloted across 40 cinemas in New Delhi and Gurgaon.

Renaud Palliere, CEO of The Luxury Collection, PVR INOX, expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating that “FLEXI Show is a groundbreaking leap in how we deliver cinematic experiences to our guests. We’ve designed this initiative to cater to the dynamic lifestyles of today’s moviegoers, giving them the power to shape their cinema journey. We recognize that life is unpredictable, and sometimes, viewers may have to leave before the movie ends—whether it's a family commitment, a work call, or just an unexpected interruption. With FLEXI Show, you’re no longer locked into paying for the full ticket price. Whether you stay for 30 minutes or two hours, you only pay for what you've watched, and the rest is refunded based on how much time was left. It’s a game-changer in the cinema industry transforming an ordinary movie night into a hassle-free, cost-effective experience.”