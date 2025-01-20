PVR INOX’s SCREENIT hands over film curation to movie enthusiasts

PVR INOX unveils SCREENIT—a new platform, available only on PVR INOX app that redefines the way audiences experience cinema. With SCREENIT, movie enthusiasts can create or join customised shows at their preferred cinemas, bringing a whole new level of personalisation and excitement to the big screen.

Advertisment

Inspired by the success of re-releases, expanding to over 120 cinemas nationwide SCREENIT takes the cinema experience to the next level by giving audiences the unique opportunity to relive cherished classics and fan favorites. This platform puts the power of curation directly into the hands of moviegoers, enabling them to choose from a diverse library of more than 500 titles and create unforgettable, community-driven screenings.

“SCREENIT is more than just a platform—it’s a transformative step toward redefining the cinematic experience, said Renaud Palliere, CEO of Luxury Collection and Innovation, PVR INOX.

SCREENIT empowers audiences to curate their movie experience—choosing what, when and where to watch—all while offering exciting rewards. By turning movie screenings into personalised and rewarding events, SCREENIT enhances the joy of cinema and encourages deeper connections within communities”, he further added.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR INOX, added, “The overwhelming success of re-releases has shown us that audiences still crave the unmatched experience of watching iconic films on the big screen. SCREENIT is our way of celebrating this nostalgia while providing a modern, flexible, and highly personalized way to enjoy films. It’s an innovation that brings timeless cinema back to life on your terms.”

PVR INOX has also launched a new feature called ‘Promote & Earn’, designed to reward movie enthusiasts for their passion. Available exclusively on the PVR INOX app, this feature allows users to create unique promotional links for any "Now Showing" movie and share them via social media, WhatsApp, or messages.

Every ticket booked through these links—whether for a show in your city or anywhere else in India—earns you 2% of the ticket amount as a cash incentive.