PVR partners with UFO Moviez for air purification system

According to PVR, these devices are deployed at every nook and corner of the cinema halls. About five machines per auditorium have been installed, plus one in the foyer. The machine throws up trillions of negative ions. They are like those molecules that you normally get if you're standing in front of a waterfall, or in the middle of a jungle. The molecules make you feel very fresh and energetic as these are completely virus and bacteria free. These ions sit on the protein layer of a virus/bacteria in the air and make it dysfunctional and sterile.