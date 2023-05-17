PVR Pictures is now “PVR INOX Pictures”

"PVR INOX Pictures will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to share your stories with India. With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR INOX Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers. PVR INOX Pictures is better positioned than ever to generate value for international producers, sales agents, the independent film community and studios," says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Limited.