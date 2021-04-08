Q India Hits Goal of 100 Million TV Homes

QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company’s Hindi language youth oriented channel available in and on over 700 million homes and devices in India, has reached its 2021 goal of distribution to 100 Million TV Households as a result of launching on both DD Free Dish & Dish TV in April. The Q India has now gone live to 50 million additional TV homes in the month of April placing it in a position to challenge leading youth oriented channels and brands in the country that previously had significantly higher numbers of homes reached. The company issued a press release on March 1, 2021 in connection with the new DD Free Dish (Channel 34) agreement. The new distribution relationship with DISH TV (Channel 128) has not been previously disclosed.