Q1FY25 results: Network18’s TV news revenue jumps 14%, digital news business records 34% growth

News18.com established itself as the number one platform for non-English language consumers in India during the last quarter. The platform continued to expand its reach with editorial and product initiatives, which resulted in 50% growth in monthly average unique visitors on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 100% (YoY) growth in on-platform video views. News18’s mobile app saw 2x increase in MAUs and News18’s Connected TV app was launched for platforms like Android, Samsung Tizen and Firestick.