Q4 2021 records highest quarterly growth since 2019: BARC India

Of the 2524 advertisers and 4104 brands that advertised on television in December, 19 per cent were new advertisers and brands.
Q4 2021 recorded 489 million seconds of ad volumes, a rise of 27 per cent over Q4 2019 and 6 per cent over Q4 2020, according to the latest BARC Think report. With over 4000 brands advertising on television in December 2021, the month recorded 155 mn seconds of ad volume.
As per the report, 2021 recorded 22 per cent growth in ad volumes over 2020.
Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India, reflecting on the last quarter said, “Post a rollercoaster ride in 2020 on account of the pandemic and lockdown, 2021 was a strong positive year for the broadcast industry. We witnessed increased attention from marketers towards television, across languages, while welcoming new brands to the medium throughout the year. Ad Volumes for digital native and e-commerce brands indicate that marketers continued to bet on television to establish stronger relationships and effective communication with their consumers. With a total of 155 million seconds of advertising volumes in December 2021, we can say with optimism that the broadcast industry ended 2021 on an encouraging note.”
E-commerce, BFSI, retail, and textile sectors independently registered over 40 per cent growth each when compared to December 2019. Ad volumes for the corporate/brand image category surged by 42 per cent over December 2020.
The ad volumes on Hindi language channels continued to grow consistently with 15 per cent and 22 per cent growth over December 2020 and 2019 respectively and the same for English language channels recovered with a 15 per cent growth over December 2020. Meanwhile the same on South language channels, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, registered 25% growth in Q4 2021 over Q4 2019.
Ad Volumes for Bhojpuri language channels witnessed highest growth with 120% over December 2019 while Punjabi increased by 83% over December 2019. Oriya and Assamese Ad Volumes also recorded an impressive 50% growth over December 2019, while Marathi channels Ad Volumes grew by 47% as compared to December 2019