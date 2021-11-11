Quint Digital announces acquisition of 100% stake in Quintillion Media and 47.92% stake in Spunklane Media

Anil Uniyal is the chief executive officer and Menaka Doshi is the managing editor at QBM.

Quintype Technologies India (“QTIPL”): QTIPL is a Bengaluru head quartered company and is engaged in providing Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) platform to digital media publishers. QTIPL was set up in 2015, and it provides digital publishers with state-of-the-art content and subscription management systems. Quint Digital will acquire 50.41% stake in QTIPL. In September 2020, QTIPL had raised INR 25 Crores from IIFL AMC, part of IIFL Wealth Management in Series A Funding.

Chirdeep Shetty is the chief executive officer at QTIPL.