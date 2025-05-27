Quint Digital signs franchise agreement with Time Out Group to launch Time Out India

Quint Digital (QDL), a media-tech company, announced that it has signed a franchise agreement with Time Out, a global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city, to launch Time Out India.

QDL and Time Out Media have partnered to bring Time Out Market to India. The collaboration will provide Indian audiences and advertisers access to expert content and cultural and culinary experiences.

Time Out India will launch later this year with timeout.com/india, social channels, and video content. The platform will provide local editorial on food, culture, entertainment, and events in India’s major cities. It aims to serve both locals and tourists with curated recommendations. The team will offer advertisers multi-channel campaigns targeting this engaged audience.

Alongside Time Out Media, the agreement also includes the exclusive option for QDL as a franchisee to explore on behalf of and in alignment with Time Out Group opportunities in India to invest in, open and operate Time Out Markets.

These Markets– eleven are open around the world in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Dubai with more in the pipeline – combine Time Out’s trusted editorial curation with real-life experiences, showcasing a city’s top chefs, restaurants, mixologists, and cultural talent.

“Urban India, especially its younger, always-curious crowd, is craving something fresh, bold, and out of the box when it comes to lifestyle and food. With Time Out, we’re excited to bring a game-changing experience to the country,” said Ritu Kapur, managing director and CEO, QDL.

“This partnership blends QDL’s pulse on India’s digital-first youth – and also visitors to our country – with Time Out’s global knack for spotlighting the best in culture, food, and city life,” Kapur added.

"Together, we’ll inspire discovery, spotlight the best of our cities, and offer brands powerful new ways to engage with a discerning, experience-hungry audience,” said Raghav Bahl, director and promoter, QDL.

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group plc added: “We are pleased to partner with Quint Digital to launch Time Out in India across key cities and beyond – one of the world’s most vibrant travel destinations with a rapidly evolving food scene, it presents an incredible opportunity for Time Out’s unique blend of curated content and experiences. With The Quint’s expert team, Time Out India will become the definitive go-to place for the very best of urban culture across key cities.

“In addition, this is the first time that a franchise partner in one country will not only operate Time Out Media but will also explore Time Out Market opportunities. This partnership comes at a time when we increasingly operate Media and Market – an unmatched digital and real-life model – as one brand to cement Time Out as a unique proposition, both for consumers and commercial partners to connect with this valuable audience. We look forward to celebrating the best of India along with its vibrant cities with our curated content and experiences.”