Quintype to conduct webinar on 'digital media predictions' for 2022

Quintype is conducting a webinar on “Digital Media Predictions for 2022” with a stellar panel including Raghav Bahl, co-founder at Quint Digital Media limited and Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype Technologies. The is scheduled for 25th Jan, 3 pm IST.
Publishers have been through massive digital transformation in the recent past, with a significant shift in content consumption patterns. With this paradigm shift in mind, the webinar shall touch upon new content formats, new and upcoming distribution channels, innovative monetization models, disruption brought about by latest technologies in the areas of Blockchain, Machine learning and more.
“I am glad that Quintype is organizing this interesting webinar. I am looking forward to having an engaging conversation with Chirdeep and sharing my perspectives on this topic”, said Mr. Raghav Bahl.
“We are honoured to host Mr. Raghav Bahl for our webinar. I am excited to be part of this session that promises to offer valuable insights to the digital publishing community” said Shetty.
This webinar is expected to host audiences from around the world and promises to be an exclusive opportunity for digital publishers to get enriched with visionary insights. Registration for the webinar is open