QYOU Media forays into the regional market with the launch of Q Marathi

Speaking on strengthening the networks offering in India with the launch of Q Marathi, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media said, “At QYOU Media, we are focussed on growing our footprint across India while innovating to offer our viewers disruptive content. The Marathi market and audience is among the most evolved ones in India and is an attractive market to be a part of especially for a young network brand like QYOU Media that is willing to experiment, innovate and take risks. Our unique storytelling, programming and content strategy have set benchmarks in the industry. Q Marathi is a reflection and an extension of our DNA; it is our effort to bridge the existing content gap and provide viewers with a fresh and new consumption experience. We are sure the channel will have an immediate connect with viewers.”