QYOU Media forays into the regional market with the launch of Q Marathi

Q Marathi will go live on air from March 15, 2022, across leading Cable and DTH operators.
In a bid to introduce fresh zest to the Marathi GEC category with a differentiated and disruptive content strategy, Q Marathi, a family-oriented Marathi General Entertainment Channel is all set to entertain viewers starting from Tuesday, March 15, 2022; with an exciting and strategically curated programming line-up. The launch of Q Marathi, a Free-To-Air channel marks QYOU Media’s expansion to regional markets beyond the Hindi speaking markets. Reinforcing the network’s core DNA, Q Marathi will curate to showcase an interesting mix of content from leading Marathi digital creators on national television.
Q Marathi will serve fresh, unique and original to TV content to the FTA universe across genres and sensibilities including comedy, animation, drama, and more. The channel will also innovate and curate to bring local influencers on TV thus deepening synergies with the creator economy and create opportunities for digital talent on television.
Speaking on strengthening the networks offering in India with the launch of Q Marathi, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media said, “At QYOU Media, we are focussed on growing our footprint across India while innovating to offer our viewers disruptive content. The Marathi market and audience is among the most evolved ones in India and is an attractive market to be a part of especially for a young network brand like QYOU Media that is willing to experiment, innovate and take risks. Our unique storytelling, programming and content strategy have set benchmarks in the industry. Q Marathi is a reflection and an extension of our DNA; it is our effort to bridge the existing content gap and provide viewers with a fresh and new consumption experience. We are sure the channel will have an immediate connect with viewers.”
Neeta Thakare, channel head, Q Marathi added, “Q Marathi is designed to redefine Marathi GEC Entertainment and usher in a ‘New Era’ in Television. The channel has a robust programming line-up with content cutting across multiple genres like Comedy, Drama, Romance, Horror that young Maharashtra will connect with. The channel will engage with leading digital influencers and create opportunities for them on mainstream television. It is our endeavour to deliver a young fresh dynamic bouquet of truly disruptive and path-breaking content for our discerning Marathi viewers while building Q Marathi as a destination for wholesome family entertainment.”
