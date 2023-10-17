QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama team up to launch a new channel on Connected TV

The FAST Channel will offer viewers with the best of Bollywood movies and music.
QYOU Media India has entered into a partnership with Bollywood Hungama to launch a new connected TV channel called BH Live TV Powered by QYOU Media. This new channel will feature Bollywood content. Additionally, this marks the addition of Bollywood content to QYOU Media India's multi-genre FAST channels content library. The channel will combine the power of both companies in the world of social media with the long-standing status of Bollywood Hungama as the world's most widely visited Bollywood portal. This will feature all news and gossip surrounding the world of Bollywood and the Indian entertainment business.
BH Live TV, powered by QYOU Media, will be available exclusively on the Q Play+ app, as well as leading Connected TV platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi, TCL, One Plus, and other Connected TV (CTV) brands. The addition of this new channel strengthens the network’s growing list of channels in the emerging FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ecosystem, and is a significant milestone for QYOU Media India, as it bolsters its commitment to delivering top-quality, entertaining content to its diverse and ever-growing audience base.
The partnership is being driven by the growth of the global Smart TV industry, which has also begun to expand its impact in India in recent years. The India Smart TV market has tripled in size in the last 18 months, with homes using Smart TVs expected to grow to 60 million by 2025. While still relatively nascent in India in terms of television ad spend, the Smart TV industry globally is now responsible for generating $25.9 billion in ad revenue in 2023 according to Group M’s midyear forecast. With the introduction across Smart TV platforms of AI-driven recommendation engines, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), and overall data-fueled TV performance, the Smart TV industry is expected to dominate television viewership and ad revenue growth going forward. In the last year, over 90% of all televisions sold in the country of India were Smart TVs.
Speaking at the launch of BH Live TV Powered by QYOU Media, Krishna Menon, COO of QYOU Media India, said that in an era where Connected TV is becoming an increasingly important part of entertainment, QYOU Media India continues to recognize the importance of innovation in the FAST category. He added that the company aims to curate channels that cater to the varied interests of its audiences, and that the collaboration with Bollywood Hungama is a fantastic addition to its portfolio. With this new channel, the company aims to further solidify its position in the CTV space and continue providing unparalleled entertainment experiences.
Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Entertainment, remarked on the partnership, “This partnership of Bollywood Hungama and QYOU Media is poised to introduce an exciting new dimension of entertainment for viewers. In today's landscape, where Connected TV is a vital part of the experience, we recognize the need for innovation in the FAST category. Our goal is to curate channels that cater to our viewers' diverse interests, and this collaboration is a significant addition to our content offerings. We look forward to strengthening our presence in this arena and providing our audience with exceptional content tailored to their preferences.”