QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama team up to launch a new channel on Connected TV

The partnership is being driven by the growth of the global Smart TV industry, which has also begun to expand its impact in India in recent years. The India Smart TV market has tripled in size in the last 18 months, with homes using Smart TVs expected to grow to 60 million by 2025. While still relatively nascent in India in terms of television ad spend, the Smart TV industry globally is now responsible for generating $25.9 billion in ad revenue in 2023 according to Group M’s midyear forecast. With the introduction across Smart TV platforms of AI-driven recommendation engines, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), and overall data-fueled TV performance, the Smart TV industry is expected to dominate television viewership and ad revenue growth going forward. In the last year, over 90% of all televisions sold in the country of India were Smart TVs.