QYOU Media India expands its digital footprint

The burgeoning growth of Connected TV in India echoes the network’s core ethos of expanding its digital footprint with the addition of valuable service partners. Touted as the next big thing to transform content consumption patterns on the bigger screen, QYOU Media India’s availability through Connected TV platforms will make content readily available, thus elevating the overall entertainment experience of its audiences. The young entertainment brand’s leading channels - The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan are currently available across 70+ Smart TVs including Samsung TV Plus, Mi, TCL, Videocon, Haier, LLOYD, MarQ by Flipkart, Sansui, Hyundai, Daiwa, Croma, among others. Apart from Smart TV brands, QYOU Media India’s relatable and entertaining content is also available on platforms such as Jio, JioTV+, MX Player, Chingari, etc.